The Weeknd Is Cutting Ties With H&M Over Their Controversial ‘Monkey’ Sweater

01.08.18 1 hour ago

Clothing retailer H&M is in hot water this week after controversial photos surfaced of a sweater the company is selling and now it’s costing them a big name endorser: The Weeknd.

Over the weekend, social media was ablaze after users came across a children’s hoodie featuring the words “Coldest Monkey In The Jungle” embossed across the chest. While the sweater may have been harmless, it was the tone-deaf decision to have a black child model the sweater that caught the ire of everybody, drawing criticism from all corners of the internet. The photo only appeared on the British version of the retailer’s website.

The company eventually apologized, with H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson saying “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

