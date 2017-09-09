Getty Image

When The Weeknd began his ascent fro a murky, underground mystery to a chart-topping megastar, he did so with a huge co-sign from his fellow Canadian Drake. He even sacrificed a few early tracks to the 6 God to get his foot in the door, but then somewhere along the lines something went awry. While the never quite confirmed there was a fissure of some sort in their relationship, rumors of a beef between Drake and Abel go all the way back to 2013. There have been plenty of cooling off periods, then times where it seemed the feud was reignited but as of now it seems that Drake and The Weeknd are back to being BFFs. The latest evidence of their budding friendship came on this week’s OVO Sound radio when The Weeknd premiered a new, sultry cover of R. Kelly’s classic “Down Low.”

Abel teased new music on the show all week on his social media accounts, and with the episode airing there still may be more on the way, including new original music as Drake and the rest of his OVO crew always use the radio show as their hub when they want to release new music. As for that long-rumored and much anticipated collaborative album from Drake and The Weeknd, while they haven’t discussed it much lately, their current fondness of one another is sure to spark new rumors and get fans anxious for the collaboration all over again.