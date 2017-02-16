Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Drake is undoubtedly the king of the passive-aggressive kind-of-sort-of beef but not really a beef. At any moment he has one of those kind of feuds going with the likes of Jay Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Tory Lanez, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Joe Budden, Tyga, The Weeknd and more. For now though, it appears that the cold war between Abel and Champagne Papi has thawed because there he is, right there in The Weeknd’s “Reminder” video dancing around with his Canadian buddy like old times.

For fans of the duo, this hopefully means they’ll be making more magical music soon, as they haven’t collaborated since “Live For” from The Weeknd’s 2013 album Kissland. Since then, they’ve appeared friendly at times — and Drake even added himself to Abel’s ‘Tell Your Friends” — and distant at others and nobody really knew if there was a feud or just two guys existing in different spaces. They are united, however, by their ties to Apple Music and their long stays atop Billboard and streaming charts since they released their last two albums, Views for Drake and Starboy for The Weeknd.

As for the “Reminder” video, it’s cameo-filled like a good ol’ 2000’s rap video. ASAP Rocky, French Montana, YG, Metro Boomin’, Belly, Travi$ Scott, Bryson Tiller and many more pop up for those cool, slow-motion B-roll shots we all wanted to be when we were younger.