It seems The Weeknd isn’t quite ready to stop toying around with his blockbuster album Starboy. Though the record debuted all the way back in November of last year, the Ontario-native decided to share a brand new remix of one Starboy’s standout songs, and he pulled some of the biggest names in rap together to do it. After teasing it out last week, The Weeknd rolled through and dropped a fresh take on the song “Reminder” featuring an incredible one-two punch of guest rappers in the form of ASAP Rocky and Young Thug.

The man born Abel Tesfaye already gave “Reminder” some major star treatment back in February when he dropped the video for that song. The clip was stacked from top to bottom with a who’s who of hip-hop talent that included Drake, French Montana, YG, and Rocky and more. The Weeknd has stayed winning in 2017 thus far and has another star-packed venture in the works already. The next leg of his Legends Of The Fall tour is set to touch down in arenas around North America next month, and he’s bringing both Gucci Mane and Nav along with him.

You can check out The Weeknd’s fresh take on “Reminder” featuring ASAP Rocky and Young Thug above.