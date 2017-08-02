The Weeknd’s ‘Reminder’ Just Got A Major Remix Upgrade Thanks To Young Thug And ASAP Rocky

#The Weeknd #ASAP Rocky
08.02.17 14 mins ago

It seems The Weeknd isn’t quite ready to stop toying around with his blockbuster album Starboy. Though the record debuted all the way back in November of last year, the Ontario-native decided to share a brand new remix of one Starboy’s standout songs, and he pulled some of the biggest names in rap together to do it. After teasing it out last week, The Weeknd rolled through and dropped a fresh take on the song “Reminder” featuring an incredible one-two punch of guest rappers in the form of ASAP Rocky and Young Thug.

The man born Abel Tesfaye already gave “Reminder” some major star treatment back in February when he dropped the video for that song. The clip was stacked from top to bottom with a who’s who of hip-hop talent that included Drake, French Montana, YG, and Rocky and more. The Weeknd has stayed winning in 2017 thus far and has another star-packed venture in the works already. The next leg of his Legends Of The Fall tour is set to touch down in arenas around North America next month, and he’s bringing both Gucci Mane and Nav along with him.

You can check out The Weeknd’s fresh take on “Reminder” featuring ASAP Rocky and Young Thug above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Weeknd#ASAP Rocky
TAGSASAP ROCKYreminderStarboythe weekndYOUNG THUG

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 22 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 7 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP