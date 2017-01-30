Getty Image

The xx are hitting the road to tour behind their surprisingly bright new album I See You, and they’re bringing along the next man and woman up in the moody, electronic R&B sounds on which they made their name. The band just revealed the dates of their North American tour with the added bonus that Sampha and Kelela will open for them on various dates.

Sampha is gearing up for his debut album Process after years of guest vocals and work with SBTRKT. Kelela hasn’t released a full-length since 2013’s excellent Cut 4 Me but she did release an EP in 2015 expected to drop a new album in 2017. Check out the dates below and decide which one you’d rather catch below:

04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

04/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

04/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

04/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/23 — Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum *

04/24 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

04/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Arena at UBC *

04/28 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

04/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom *

05/01 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

05/02 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit *

05/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

05/05 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *

05/06 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

05/08 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

05/09 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

05/10 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

06/11 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

05/12-13 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/14 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater *

05/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

05/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *

05/19 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

05/20 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

05/22 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach ^

05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach ^

05/24 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau ^

05/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

* = w/ Sampha

^ = w/ Kelela