Thundercat Once Again Proves That He’s A Wizard On The Bass In His Vibrant Tiny Desk Concert

Hip-Hop Editor
10.18.17

Los Angeles-based producer Thundercat, whose new album Drunk is one of the better explorations of late-night jazz/funk/soul/hip-hop experimentation, hit the NPR offices to perform songs from the weird, Adult Swim-influenced project for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. He and his band, consisting of Dennis Hamm, Justin Brown, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, performed three songs from Drunk, including “Lava Lamp,” the nice-guy skewering “Friend Zone,” and “Them Changes.”

Thundercat is perhaps best known for his work as an instrumentalist on Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking To Pimp A Butterfly album, but he’s a respected and accomplished musician in his own right. In fact, he has enough industry pull to have convinced yacht-rock legends Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald to make appearances on Drunk, on the funky, spacey “Show You The Way.”

As for the performance itself: It’s quintessential Thundercat if nothing else. He rocks a bright pink hoodie adorned with both his own logo and one inspired by the Rebel Alliance insignia from the Star Wars movies and a pair of what appear to be patterned boxing trunks. He slaps his bass with gusto while belting out his standout tracks from Drunk in a falsetto voice with the pure passion and sincerity he brings to every performance. Honestly, it’s worth a watch if only to see his fingers fly on those strings — he’s a dextrous technical wizard on the bass and puts all his skills on full display for the lucky folks at NPR.

Around The Web

TAGSDRUNKMiguel Atwood-FergusonThundercat

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 hours ago
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP