Hear Kendrick Lamar’s Intense Guest Verse On Thundercat’s Groovy ‘Walk On By’

#Kendrick Lamar
02.22.17 1 hour ago

Jazz maestro Thundercat’s highly-anticipated new full-length — which yes, is called Drunk — is coming out later this week, and in advance of that his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar has hit the internet.

Of course, Thundercat showed up on Lamar’s jam-packed jazz fusion opus To Pimp A Butterfly, so it makes sense that K.Dot is returning the favor by showing up here. Although, these two have a chemistry that’s hard to deny. On first listen of “Walk On By,” the hazy, slight melody doesn’t seem like it could withstand the weight of a fast-paced Kendrick Lamar verse, yet when he lands about 1:30 in, he calibrates enough to land softly, almost tenderly on the track. His subject matter is nothing but soft or tender though, addressing violence and difficult choices that face young black men growing up in areas like he did.

Lamar isn’t the only big name guest on Drunk. The first single, “Show You The Way,” features both Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, two jazz legends who are also personal heroes of Thundercat. He’s also shared “Friend Zone,” a track that lampoons nice guys and was the perfect fit for Valentines Day last week. Listen to the slow groove of “Walk On By” above, and look for Drunk out this Friday.

