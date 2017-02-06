Damn. It was all good three quarters ago, but as we now know, the Atlanta Falcons shitted the bed and allowed the New England Patriots to walk away Super Bowl LI champions. A number of Atlanta’s hip-hop elite, including T.I., was on the sidelines and prematurely celebrating what they thought was going to be a blowout win for the Falcons. I mean, at one point they were up 28-3 for goodness sakes. But now that the Falcons have lost, T.I.’s feeling a little salty and is putting an asterisk on the Patriot’s win.
