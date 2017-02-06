T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

T.I. Insinuates The Patriots Cheated Their Way To Winning Super Bowl LI

#Super Bowl LI #T.I.
02.05.17 26 mins ago

Instagram

Damn. It was all good three quarters ago, but as we now know, the Atlanta Falcons shitted the bed and allowed the New England Patriots to walk away Super Bowl LI champions. A number of Atlanta’s hip-hop elite, including T.I., was on the sidelines and prematurely celebrating what they thought was going to be a blowout win for the Falcons. I mean, at one point they were up 28-3 for goodness sakes. But now that the Falcons have lost, T.I.’s feeling a little salty and is putting an asterisk on the Patriot’s win.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI#T.I.
TAGSSuper Bowl LIT.I.TOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 7 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP