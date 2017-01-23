Getty Image

Jay Z’s artist-led Tidal platform just saw a huge 45 million jump in customers after announcing a new partnership with Sprint. Tidal sold Sprint a 33% stake in the music and entertainment platform. Sprint’s chief executive officer, Marcelo Claure, will also join Tidal’s Board of Directors, but Jay Z and the artist-owners will continue to run Tidal’s artist-centric service as it continues to build the direct relationship between fans and artists. Under the deal, Tidal will “make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers.”

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” Jay Z via press release. “Marcelo understood our goal right away and together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”

“Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,” said Claure in the press release. “The passion and dedication that these artist-owners bring to fans will enable Sprint to offer new and existing customers access to exclusive content and entertainment experiences in a way no other service can.”

More news on exclusive offerings and upcoming promotions will be announced soon.