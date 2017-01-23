Jay Z’s artist-led Tidal platform just saw a huge 45 million jump in customers after announcing a new partnership with Sprint. Tidal sold Sprint a 33% stake in the music and entertainment platform. Sprint’s chief executive officer, Marcelo Claure, will also join Tidal’s Board of Directors, but Jay Z and the artist-owners will continue to run Tidal’s artist-centric service as it continues to build the direct relationship between fans and artists. Under the deal, Tidal will “make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers.”
“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” Jay Z via press release. “Marcelo understood our goal right away and together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”
“Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,” said Claure in the press release. “The passion and dedication that these artist-owners bring to fans will enable Sprint to offer new and existing customers access to exclusive content and entertainment experiences in a way no other service can.”
More news on exclusive offerings and upcoming promotions will be announced soon.
Though this has been in discussions for nearly two years, I simply do not see it working. Sprint did it before. The fact that very few people know that is indicative of how these ventures ultimately pan out.
I did a similar deal by bringing one of the largest telecommunication carriers to the label I was with, many years ago. Granted it was 2009, which is ancient in terms of where technology in this space has taken us, but it allowed me to realize that customers are simply uninterested in exclusive/perk content when tied to a specific mobile carrier.
It made sense for us in the form of diverting costs (the influx of cash was nice), and it was very successful in that regard. In fact, it became the new model for all majors in the branding, marketing, and promotions departments. But in the form TIDAL is presenting, it was a failure.
At least Jay was wise enough to cap it at 33%. However, my guess is that he is now a 1/3 owner of TIDAL and no longer a majority stakeholder (I could be wrong; the artists combined could own far less than 33%). Some would say this is a very smart move. Personally, I see it as a result of being left with only two options – keep it going on your own and hope you do not run out of money, or give away 33% now because if you wait, the vultures will ask for a majority stake and you lose control of your company.
Either way, it means you NEEDED the deal. Needing a partner is never a good deal.
