Tinashe’s fight to get her sophomore album Joyride released has been a journey in patience and singles that haven’t hit their intended mark. This morning, some of her frustration with this crept into a recent interview with The Guardian, which grabbed plenty of attention.

In the lengthy interview, Tinashe spoke openly about industry preferences, and how female artists are cornered into a box, but she had more to say about colorism within the black community that sparked a whole discussion on Twitter. After proclaiming her mixed-race heritage played a factor in how she was treated in high school, she took her focus to her being mixed and how it’s been treated within the industry at-large.

“There’s colorism involved in the black community, which is very apparent. It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes.”