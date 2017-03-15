On the move… A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Tinashe fans have endured quite a few pushbacks for her next album, Joyride, and today the singer has opened up to GQ about how the album is constantly getting refined. Now it’s slated for March, and we did get that Nightride, but frankly, that’s not the aspect of this GQ feature that’s going to catch anyone’s attention.

Instead, the fact that Tinashe is working with alleged predator Terry Richardson on a photo shoot where she’s grabbing Travis Scott by the crotch will certainly be the focus. Considering Tinashe has also had no qualms about working with R. Kelly and Chris Brown in the past, the Richardson thing is not a big surprise. Head over to British GQ‘s preview of the shoot to check out the picture, and read clips from the interview below.