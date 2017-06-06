Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The burgeoning TLC revival campaign continues. Today, the duo of T-Boz and Chili — RIP Left Eye — shared a brand new video for their song “Way Back.” The video is set out in the suburbs and finds the two ladies engaging in some classic choreography while a party rages all around them. The song itself carries some major ’90s vibes, recalling some of the best work from the group’s prime.

Midway through, Snoop Dogg shows up to deliver his guest feature verse in person. Well, actually, “shows up” is a bit of a misnomer. The Doggfather spits his flows on what’s clearly a green screen set far away from Chili and T-Boz. The only time he’s even in the same frame as them is through a television screen set on the back of bicycle that rolls into the frame.

TLC are just a few more weeks away from finally unveiling their crowd-funded self-titled album. It’s not the normal way that they have historically been used to funding the creation of their project, but it’s 2017, and the music industry has changed tremendously over the past twenty years. But for all the shifts in how albums are produced and distributed, some things remain the same.