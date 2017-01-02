Tory Lanez’s New Mixtapes Aren’t Without Their Jabs At Drake

Getty Image

Tory Lanez is hitting the ground running in 2017 with two new mixtapes to satisfy his adoring fans. The New Toronto 2 and Chixtape 4 follow their predecessors released Christmas 2015. Both new releases feature contributions from Rick Ross, Cash Money’s Jacquees and A$AP Ferg with production from Tory, araabMUZIK, Play Picasso and other beatmakers.

And like most of Tory’s projects, the new set of tapes aren’t without their Drake references and jabs. On the song, “Lick x Drive You Crazy,” Tory takes a shot at his dad’s OVO clothing line and fashion choices, rapping, And I pray I never dress like y’all/Only bird on my shirt is when I press that raw. Drake’s OVO symbol is an owl. Get it? Sidebar: GQ just also named Drizzy the best-dressed male of 2016, but I see what Tory was trying to do there.