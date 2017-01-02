Why All The Drake Hate

Tory Lanez’s New Mixtapes Aren’t Without Their Jabs At Drake

#Drake
01.02.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Tory Lanez is hitting the ground running in 2017 with two new mixtapes to satisfy his adoring fans. The New Toronto 2 and Chixtape 4 follow their predecessors released Christmas 2015. Both new releases feature contributions from Rick Ross, Cash Money’s Jacquees and A$AP Ferg with production from Tory, araabMUZIK, Play Picasso and other beatmakers.

And like most of Tory’s projects, the new set of tapes aren’t without their Drake references and jabs. On the song, “Lick x Drive You Crazy,” Tory takes a shot at his dad’s OVO clothing line and fashion choices, rapping, And I pray I never dress like y’all/Only bird on my shirt is when I press that raw. Drake’s OVO symbol is an owl. Get it? Sidebar: GQ just also named Drizzy the best-dressed male of 2016, but I see what Tory was trying to do there.

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeTory LanezWhat's Beef?

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 4 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP