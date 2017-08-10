Tory Lanez Thanks Drake For ‘Paving The Way’ For Toronto Artists

Didn't get a chance to say it on stage but this moment was not only impactive to me , but it was BIG for the city of Toronto … thank u @champagnepapi for bringing me out at the fest but a BIGGER thank u for paving the way for artist like me to shine from this city ! Let's continue to put on for Toronto together #YaDunKnowFomlayRespectZeen lol 📸 @Midjordan A post shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

For years, rumors persisted of a beef between Tory Lanez and Drake, with both rappers taking thinly veiled shots at one another, only fueling the rumors. Now, the hatchet has been buried and they duo has had their grandest show of unity at Drake’s OVO Fest this week, when Drake brought out Tory to perform at the festival in their hometown. Now, Tory is taking it a step further, posting a few pictures of the performance on his Instagram and penning a note to Drake, thanking him for “paving the way” amongst other things.

“Didn’t get a chance to say it on stage but this moment was not only impactive to me , but it was BIG for the city of Toronto,” Tory said in the post. “Thank u @champagnepapi for bringing me out at the fest but a BIGGER thank u for paving the way for artist like me to shine from this city ! Let’s continue to put on for Toronto together.”

The duo sure has come a long way, but that reaction to sharing the stage with Drake is about what you’d expect from an artist who was so clearly inspired by the 6 God. Now that everything seems to have been mended between both parties it might be time to start talking collaboration, finally.