Travis Scott Wants To Turn His Next Tour Into An Amusement Park

Travis Scott loves amusement parks. He loves them so much in fact that he’s decided to name his next album after one, the famous and now defunct Houston location AstroWorld. He loves them so much that for his next tour he want to turn his concerts into actual, traveling amusement parks.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, La Flame talked about his grand designs for his next live show and why he loves amusement parks so much. “It was a way of life; fantasies, imagination,” he declared, before naming his favorite AstroWorld rides: “Dungeon Drop, Greezed Lightnin’, Superman.”

While on tour with Kendrick Lamar this summer, Scott has ramped up the spectacle while performing on top of a giant flying bird, but for his next outing, he wants to kick things up a notch by rapping with a number of different rides set up all around him. “I don’t know why it hasn’t been done already,” he asked. I think people just don’t do sh*t. Who makes stages these days that are cool?” I mean, his mentor Kanye West for one.

It’s still yet to be seen when AstroWorld might drop, and when his next tour might kick off. Needless to say, Trav is going to have his hands pretty full in the coming months, what with the expected arrival of his first child with Kylie Jenner. We might all need to wait just a while.