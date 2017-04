Apple Music

After teasing it’s existence earlier this week, today, Travis Scott dropped his new video for the song “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar and it’s a trippy, psychedelic masterpiece.

GOOSEBUMPS HAS WENT #1 AT RHYTHMIC RADIO 😳😳🔥🔥🍄🍄

THANK U TO ALL THE DJS THAT GO HARD AT WHAT THEY DO. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 28, 2017

THAT BEING SAID GOOSEBUMPS VIDEO THIS WEEK :))) — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 28, 2017

The official video mirrors a lot of Trav’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel back in January.



You can watch the “Goosebumps” video on Apple Music.