Travi$ Scott’s 2016 was a roaring success by just about any metric. His latest album Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight was one of the best offerings of the entire year, it netted him his first No. 1 album on Billboard, and along with Young Thug he earned a gold plaque for their smash single “Pick Up The Phone.” With all of that success it’s laughable in retrospect that he was practically begging for a release date for his album over the summer, but he finally got it and he made the best out of the opportunity.

While “Pick Up The Phone” was fantastic in its own right, the best song from Birds is probably “Biebs In The Trap,” featuring Canadian MC NAV. Travi$ is just fine on the track, but it’s really NAV — the probable signee to The Weeknd’s label XO — that steals the show with his infectious hook and impeccable delivery throughout. All of that on top of the booming production from NAV himself makes the song a hit in the making so it only made sense that it got a video just in time for everybody to bring in the New Year.

As promised on the song, La Flame pulls “out of the hood Toyota, drove back to the hood Lambo” with a shiny, silver Lamborgini that absolutely steals the show in the visual. NAV, much like Travi$, seems a tad camera shy in his first foray into the limelight, but with all that he offers to the track he might as well get used to the bright lights because he figures to be around for the foreseeable future.