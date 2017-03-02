We’re just a little over a month away from the release of the the next installment in the Fast and Furious film series, The Fate of the Furious . To help tide us over while we wait, a new song from the soundtrack has made it’s way out into the public and it’s a definite banger. Titled “Go Off” the track is produced by Murda Beatz and features contributions by Travis Scott, Quavo, And Lil Uzi Vert.

Scanning the track list of the The Fate of the Furious soundtrack reveals an almost who’s who of the most exciting names in rap. Migos is on there. So is Kevin Gates, Post Malone and Lil Yachty. Most exciting of all appears to be the song “Gang Up” a collaboration between Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock.

Peep the full The Fate of the Furious soundtrack track list below.

1. Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – “Gang Up”

2. Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott – “Go Off”

3. G-Eazy & Kehlani – “Good Life”

4. PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – “Horses”

5. Migos – “Seize The Block”

6. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Murder” Feat. 21 Savage (Remix)

7. Bassnectar – “Speakerbox” Feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor (F8 Remix)

8. Post Malone – “Candy Paint”

9. Kevin Gates – “911”

10. Lil Yachty – “Mamacita” Feat. Rico Nasty

11. Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, & Sage The Gemini – “Don’t Get Much Better”

12. Pitbull & J Balvin – “Hey Ma” Feat. Camila Cabello (Spanish Version)

13. Pinto “Wahin” & DJ Ricky Luna – “La Habana” Feat. El Taiger

14. J Balvin & Pitbull – “Hey Ma” Feat. Camila Cabello