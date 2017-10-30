Getty Image

Travis Scott concerts are a riot, quite literally, but for one fan at his infamous New York show earlier this year it had lasting consequences and now he’s seeking compensation for his injuries. According to The New York Post, Kyle Green, the 23-year-old who received a ring right off Scott’s own hand when he either jumped or fell from a balcony at the New York show in April is suing Travis for unspecified damages after the stunt left him with a fractured vertebrae, a broken left wrist and fractured right ankle and paralysis on his left side that requires him to use a wheelchair.

In videos from the show, Scott can be heard encouraging fans to jump off a balcony into a waiting crowd below, saying “I see you, but are you gon’ do it?” and adding “They gon’ catch you; don’t be scared!” Green says he was pushed off by the surging crowd, and then at Scott’s request he was carried to the front of the stage. “They didn’t put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything, they just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around,” Green told the Post. “Then they dropped me in front of the stage.”

There were rumors of broken bones or someone being paralyzed at the show, but those rumors were never substantiated beyond social media posts, until now.

Travis Scott fans are _______. pic.twitter.com/VKOvgxrlya — KENNY (@PhillyCustoms) May 1, 2017

Travis eventually released a statement, pledging to support the injured fan — presumably Green — in some way, but now he may have to do so in court. Travis and his reps didn’t respond to the Post’s request for a statement.