Getty Image

Rap newcomer Trippie Redd’s newest single, “Dark Knight Dummo,” has a familiar tagalong in Travis Scott. The sing-song duo makes quite the pair on “Dark Knight Dummo” with their matched drawling rap deliveries and autotuned wounded-dog wailing. The gothic trap beat builds and ebbs like the Phantom Of The Opera decided to start a rap production career from his secret basement lair, with synthesized pipe organs and thudding bass creating a devastating, speaker-shakingly epic soundtrack for Redd’s colorful boasts. Check it out below.

Trippie Redd may be a Soundcloud neophyte, but he’s already accumulated some high-profile guest appearances and appeared on some pretty well-known projects himself, such as DRAM’s deluxe re-release of Big Baby DRAM. The Columbus, Ohio product has garnered a decent amount of buzz with his mixtape A Love Letter to You as well.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott is the perfect choice for a rhyme partner on this raucous single, considering his ability to bring a level of energy to his performances that’s been known to incite “riots” and prompt fans to attempt death-defying stunts out of sheer exuberance.

Expect “Dark Knight Dummo” to make plenty of noise headed into the new year, bringing more acclaim and recognition for Trippie Redd and his colorful cohort of cloud-rap characters.