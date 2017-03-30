Last year’s We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service was the album A Tribe Called Quest fans had long been waiting for. The first video to drop from the record was timely: “We The People….” was released in November, just a couple of weeks after the U.S. election took place. The video showed Q-Tip rapping in front of multiple microphones, calling individuals of all creeds and colors to take action at a pivotal point in American history. A new video for album standout “Dis Generation,” premiered by Noisey, continues the theme of mobilizing a people.

Directed by Hiro Murai, who was behind the camera for several episodes of Atlanta, the black and white visuals start out with a pan into pulsating lights, an optical effect that reflects the high-energy intro. It quickly transitions to an infinite loop of Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Busta Rhymes, and Jarobi rapping, head bobbing and moving freely in a space filled with millennials who seem to be frozen in time and darkness.

By the time the hook comes in, the crowd multiplies and energizes itself, with a young boy standing on a car leading the ruckus. The next verse shows the musicians standing amongst cars stuck in a quasi-traffic jam. By the end of the video, countless pairs of feet are running across the tops of said cars, a symbol of self-mobilization that contrasts where the subjects of the video started off.