A Tribe Called Quest Make It Official And Say Their Bestival Performance Was Their ‘Last Show Ever’

09.10.17

The makeup for the legendary group A Tribe Called Quest was forever altered when Phife Dawg passed away in March of last year. The 45-year-old died from complications with diabetes, and though Tribe regrouped to tour and release a new, critically acclaimed album. But now, the group announces they’re done performing, forever.

Q-Tip made the announcement at the Bestival music festival in England, while paying homage to Phife. “A Tribe Called Quest, we suffered a blow,” he told the crowd, according to NME. “We lost our boy Phife Dawg. This is gonna be our last show as A Tribe Called Quest, ever.”

And with that, Tribe ends a legendary career that spanned more than three decades, which includes two No. 1 albums, three platinum albums, three gold albums and some of the most revered rap music ever released. As is the case with most groups, they had their share of turmoil and infighting, including several breakups and even a few subtle disses in records. The eventually reunited for good earlier in the decade and began performing shows more frequently before Phife’s passing, including two New York shows on Kanye West’s Yeezus tour and an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After Phife’s passing they continued performing, including a medley performance at this year’s Grammys, thought they cancelled an Outside Lands performance when they are overcome with “a wave of grief.”

