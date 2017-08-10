Putting social media and rappers together is a recipe for rants, drama, and epic clap backs. The latest professional syllable-slinger to snap on social is Miami rapper Trina, who apparently has some sort of issue with Khia and Love & Hip-Hop cast member, Kim B Rocs. She posted an explicative-laden, slander-filled rant to her Instagram (now deleted), calling them “jealous-ass, mad-ass, wack, sad-ass, bad-body-ass, nasty-lookin’-ass b*tches.” Yikes.

Rumor has Trina is dissing Khia, who posted a video to her own social media claiming that the self-professed “Baddest B*tch” has been denying her alleged past as a stripper. “Trina wanna act like she ain’t never did none of that,” said the “My Neck, My Back” rapper. “She was just a Diamond Princess. You can’t do that, girl. You got to keep it 1000.”

Meanwhile Kim B Rocs posted her own video about Trina, accusing her of lying about her sexuality, among other things. “You not real,” she said. “You’re gay as f*ck. You’re gayer than a motherf*cker. You are so motherf*ckin’ gay, b*tch. … I’ll leave my main b*tch for you, so that’s telling you something. You the gayest b*tch.”

All this comes on the heels of fellow female rapper Cardi B going through her own Twitter drama, even as MTV stokes the flames of the smoldering Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj beef, proving that women in rap can be just as tough and competitive as the men.