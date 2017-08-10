Trina Unleashed A Ferocious Response Against Rival Female Rappers Who Were Talking Sh*t

08.10.17 48 mins ago

Putting social media and rappers together is a recipe for rants, drama, and epic clap backs. The latest professional syllable-slinger to snap on social is Miami rapper Trina, who apparently has some sort of issue with Khia and Love & Hip-Hop cast member, Kim B Rocs. She posted an explicative-laden, slander-filled rant to her Instagram (now deleted), calling them “jealous-ass, mad-ass, wack, sad-ass, bad-body-ass, nasty-lookin’-ass b*tches.” Yikes.

Rumor has Trina is dissing Khia, who posted a video to her own social media claiming that the self-professed “Baddest B*tch” has been denying her alleged past as a stripper. “Trina wanna act like she ain’t never did none of that,” said the “My Neck, My Back” rapper. “She was just a Diamond Princess. You can’t do that, girl. You got to keep it 1000.”

Meanwhile Kim B Rocs posted her own video about Trina, accusing her of lying about her sexuality, among other things. “You not real,” she said. “You’re gay as f*ck. You’re gayer than a motherf*cker. You are so motherf*ckin’ gay, b*tch. … I’ll leave my main b*tch for you, so that’s telling you something. You the gayest b*tch.”

All this comes on the heels of fellow female rapper Cardi B going through her own Twitter drama, even as MTV stokes the flames of the smoldering Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj beef, proving that women in rap can be just as tough and competitive as the men.

Around The Web

TAGSKhiaLove & Hip HopTrina

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP