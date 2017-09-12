Trippie Redd Announces ‘A Love Letter To You 2’ Mixtape For October

A Love Letter To You 2. October 6th 🖤are you ready ?😈 until it drop I want you to comment "1400" A post shared by 1400 <:3:3:3 (@trippieredd) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Steadily ascending hip-hop artist Trippie Redd is wasting no time feeding his fans, recently announcing on Instagram that his A Love Letter to You 2 mixtape will be out on October 6. The Canton product is gaining momentum off the strength of his recent “I Know How to Self Destruct,” and “Woah Woah Woah/Crashbandicoot And Chill” singles, as well as a guest spot on the controversial XXXtentacion’s 17 album with “F*ck Love.”

Perhaps Trippie no longer feels as jaded and will be focused on delivering his upbeat, melody-driven brand of hip-hop that borrows as heavily from pop-rock singers of the aughts as it does Lil Wayne, who he recently linked up with at the Day N Nite festival. In a past interview, Trippie stated that his influences are Andre 3000, Drake, The Weeknd, and other artists who straddle the lane between melody and skillful lyricism.

Though the market seems to be teeming with artists who do just such, Trippie is gaining traction through choice collaborations, a distinct look, and a steady stream of music. The artwork Trippie shared for the mixtape is a collage of what appears to be photos of him as a kid, along with other family members. If you’re excited to listen to the project in October, go and comment “1400” on the post — and tell him not to get into any more fights at shows.