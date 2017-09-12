Trippie Redd Announces ‘A Love Letter To You 2’ Mixtape For October

09.12.17 8 mins ago

A Love Letter To You 2. October 6th 🖤are you ready ?😈 until it drop I want you to comment "1400"

A post shared by 1400 <:3:3:3 (@trippieredd) on

Steadily ascending hip-hop artist Trippie Redd is wasting no time feeding his fans, recently announcing on Instagram that his A Love Letter to You 2 mixtape will be out on October 6. The Canton product is gaining momentum off the strength of his recent “I Know How to Self Destruct,” and “Woah Woah Woah/Crashbandicoot And Chill” singles, as well as a guest spot on the controversial XXXtentacion’s 17 album with “F*ck Love.”

Perhaps Trippie no longer feels as jaded and will be focused on delivering his upbeat, melody-driven brand of hip-hop that borrows as heavily from pop-rock singers of the aughts as it does Lil Wayne, who he recently linked up with at the Day N Nite festival. In a past interview, Trippie stated that his influences are Andre 3000, Drake, The Weeknd, and other artists who straddle the lane between melody and skillful lyricism.

Though the market seems to be teeming with artists who do just such, Trippie is gaining traction through choice collaborations, a distinct look, and a steady stream of music. The artwork Trippie shared for the mixtape is a collage of what appears to be photos of him as a kid, along with other family members. If you’re excited to listen to the project in October, go and comment “1400” on the post — and tell him not to get into any more fights at shows.

Around The Web

TAGStrippie redd

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 7 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP