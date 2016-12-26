50 Cent Visits Troy Ave In The Hospital And Provides A Positive Update

Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Troy Ave is lucky to be alive today after nearly losing his life on Christmas. The rapper was shot twice, once in the arm and another bullet grazing his head while in his Maserati Sunday afternoon.

NBC News York says Troy was at a red light when he noticed a man wearing a black hoodie walking up to his car right before firing shots. Troy’s girlfriend, who was seated in the passenger seat, was not hurt. The 34-year-old rapper did attempt to drive to a local area hospital but was only able to drive four to six blocks before being helped by a good samaritan.

Within hours of getting shot, friend 50 Cent visited Troy at the hospital and provided fans an update on Instagram. “Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas,” Fif captioned the bedside picture of the Brooklyn rapper looking better than you would expect for a guy who was just shot at on Christmas.

In an industry full of fake friends and fake brothers, at least Troy has a real friend in Fif. Curtis was also first to show up at the hospital when Troy reportedly shot himself in the leg during the Irving Plaza shooting in May. Having been shot nine times himself, I’m sure 50 had plenty of war stories to share and probably some hospital tips as well. Either way, Troy may want to see about turning into a “quiet n**** and relocating down south” before third time’s the charm.