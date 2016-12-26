BREAKING: Troy Ave Shot Multiple Times While On His Way To See Family

Troy Ave nearly became the latest celebrity victim of 2016 when he was shot multiple times Sunday evening. According to early reports, Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, was shot twice while on his way to see his family in Brooklyn for Christmas. A lawyer for the rapper says his injuries are not life-threatening and that he drove himself to an area hospital for immediate treatment.
A tweet from the New York City Alerts account reports Troy was shot in the arm and grazed in the head while driving his Maserati in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn around 5 PM tonight.
This is Troy Ave’s second brush with death this year. The rapper was at the center of the now infamous Irving Plaza concert shooting in May that saw one person dead and several injured. Troy reportedly shot himself in the leg during all the chaos and was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The case is still ongoing.
This is insane! it’s crazy that an artist can’t visit home without some drama.
well for troy home is not where the heart is.
plus his ppl from troy ave, that wasnt troy ave
brooklyn really doesnt have his back, he crossed lines out here. for him to not have eyes on these streets before he goes to the 90’s of all places like he wanted to stunt on niggas for real. foolishly.
the shooters on that side have no problems lettin it go
2016 wants to take Troy Average so bad but son hardheaded