We’re months away from All Eyez on Me, the biopic based around the life of Tupac Shakur, arrives in theaters. But, if anybody needed a reason to get even more excited for what looks to be a well done take on the legendary rapper’s life, this new trailer for the flick should do the trick.

The clip gives a very good look at the actors and actresses who will play key roles as the people closest to Pac, including mom Afeni Shakur, Jada Pinkett, The Notorious B.I.G. and, most notoriously, Suge Knight, portrayed by Dominic Santana. Everything about Demetrius Shipp Jr. looks exactly like Tupac as he’s seen at different points in life, once wearing the high top fade with levels and later being seen during the Death Row days. There’s also a brief glimpse of Pac, complete with the bandana wrapped around his head, standing face-to-face with Biggie that’s damn near enough to send quick chills down the spine at how eerie it all seems. Throughout the clip, Afeni Shakur’s voice can be heard as she warns ‘Pac about the perils of fame and the people he’s surrounding himself with, because mom’s truly know everything.

Shipp’s already promised his portrayal will be a hit and all signs point to him and the movie as a whole living up to the lofty expectations. The film is set to release in theaters on June 16 on what would’ve been ‘Pac’s 46th birthday.