‘All Eyez On Me’ Is Wrapped Up In Another Lawsuit, This Time For Copyright Infringement

06.24.17 2 hours ago

Lionsgate/Code Black

After years of production and legal issues, the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me finally hit theaters this month. It had nice returns at the box office but was met with a tepid response from viewers and critics, but if you thought the movie finally hitting theaters would signal the end of all its legal troubles you’re dead wrong. According to TMZ , the film is headed back to court, this time for copyright infringement with a writer from Vibe alleging his stories were leaned on heavily for the plot of the movie.

Kevin Powell, the scribe behind some of the most iconic Tupac stories to hit Vibe’s pages announced on Facebook that he’s suing the producers and writers of All Eyez On Me after consulting his lawyers on the matter. “As the owner of the copyright to these articles, ALL EYEZ ON ME infringed on my rights by using content and narrative that was exclusive to my writings,” he said in the statement. “I am seeking justice and a resolution in this matter that is fully fair to me and all the work I’ve done throughout the years, as an author and protector of the Tupac Shakur narrative.”

Powell’s jailhouse interviews with Tupac are depicted in the film, as an unnamed reporter is played by Harper Hill and plot lines for the film were lifted straight from Powell’s real-life interviews with Pac. Powell is also pushing for the film to be pulled from theaters, immediately.

Around The Web

TAGSAll Eyez On MeLAWSUITStupacVibe Magazine

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 1 day ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 2 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 2 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 5 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP