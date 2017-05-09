Columbia

The estate of Tupac has commissioned for a brand new documentary to be created in honor of the slain rapper. Following a deal between estate trustee Tom Whalley and Amaru Entertainment, the company created by Tupac’s late mother Afeni to release his posthumous projects, an authorized documentary on the rapper and poet’s life and legacy has been commissioned. The kicker of all this? 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen will helm the project.

“I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist,” McQueen said in a statement. I attended NYU film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hip-hop world and mine overlapping with Tupac’s through a mutual friend in a small way. Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man.”

A Tupac documentary has been released previously. In 2003, filmmaker Lauren Lazin compiled interviews conducted by Tupac throughout his life to create Tupac: Resurrection. The news comes on the heels of the late rapper becoming the first solo rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the upcoming feature film, All Eyez On Me slated to be released on June 16.

With the Academy Award winner McQueen on board, same with Jayson Jackson who produced the Netflix documentary What’s Happened, Miss Simone? about the life of sultry singer and activist Nina Simone, the project looks to be in good hands. Even if he’s not been with us for over two decades, the history and legacy of Tupac, in film at least, is getting its just due.