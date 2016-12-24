How Tupac Is Growing Roses From Concrete

Christmas Was Nearly Ruined When A Church Printed Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ In Their Caroling Book

If you were born yesterday and never heard Tupac‘s “Hail Mary” from his The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album, I can tell you that it is nothing like the traditional Catholic prayer of the same name. Not in the slightest as Tupac’s “Mary” contains lyrics like “I ain’t a killer but don’t push me/Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to gettin’ p*ssy.” Yet, somehow, someway, Pac’s 1997 track about haters, busters, and scandalous freaks found its way in a Sri Lankan Christmas program.

Thousands of carolers who attended the Joy To The World 2016 music festival as part of the country’s largest Christmas caroling service earlier this month were taken aback when they opened the festival booklet and found lyrics to Pac’s Top 10 record printed in the caroling section. Knowing viral when they see it, one attendee posted the receipts online and noted, “some idiot copied a Tupac song into the sing-along book.” Idiot or prankster? Maybe both?

