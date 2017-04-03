Interscope

In case you haven’t heard, this Friday, Tupac Shakur will become the first solo MC ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. To commemorate the honor, on the same day Snoop Dogg is giving his induction speech at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Black Heritage Auction will be selling off a lot of some of ‘Pacs possessions.

There’s a whole host of items going on the block, 39 items to be exact, with the most notable being the nose stud that he wore on the cover of the last album he ever put out while he was alive, All Eyez on Me. That’s currently tagged with a starting bid of $7,500. On the pricier end of the spectrum is one his gold and diamond chains that’s tagged at $38,000, a personally signed koran that’s opening at $30,000 and his New York prisoner identification card currently sits at $10,000.

One person who will not be participating in the auction is Pac’s mother Afeni who according to TMZ, is suing the auction house to try and stop them from going through with the event. Apparently, officials at Black Heritage Auctions “never reached out to Afeni’s estate because they didn’t think they needed to — they feel they got the stuff lawfully. Lawyers for the estate beg to differ.”

You can check out all the items up for sale at the official Black Heritage Auction website.