Twista Has A Better Plan For How Donald Trump Can Help Chicago

Donald Trump angered many Chicago residents with his threat to “send in the Feds” to solve Chicago’s violence problems. On the music side, Common voiced his concerns against the idea late last week and now fellow veteran MC and Windy City native Twista is echoing those thoughts and offering up advice on just how the president can help.

Twista uploaded a video in which he suggests better funding for education would help the city reverse course in the cycle of violence that saw 4,331 residents become shooting victims in 2016. “We need after school programs and money put back into the communities so that we can help our self, not like the National Guard,” he said, offering a similar approach like local government officials have suggested in the days since the president’s initial remarks. “You see what happens every time you have a martial law…It’s a bad experience every time and I’m pretty sure none of the families in Chicago want to walk outside their doors and see that type of thing going on up and down the streets.”

Twista went on to call it a “big wake-up call” for Chicagoans to start taking action to take back their city. “I think it’s a problem we can moreso fix among ourselves,” he said. He’s right in the sense that dealing with the community’s ills would work better if locals were to handle things and, if the government wants to offer them the financial and legal aid, that would help tremendously. But what likely won’t help is to send more guns into an already violent situation.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017