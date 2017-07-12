Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With rumors circulating about Tyler coming out on his new album, Flower Boy, thanks to a late night leak on Reddit, listeners can’t help speculating about his orientation and dissecting his lyrics to determine new meaning behind his words.

On the other hand, some listeners are less surprised and more interested in whether or not Tyler continues to create music that they can relate to. With his new song, “Boredom,” released today, they may lay any fears they had to rest.

Featuring vocals from British singers Rex Orange County and Corinne Bailey Rae (!), the song definitely taps into the ennui of the mid-twenties, when real life hits and we all find ourselves a bit adrift. “Bored and getting desperate as hell / Cellular not amusing and I hope someone will / Message me with some plans that are amusing as well,” Tyler complains on the track over his signature break beat sample and soulful keyboard, reflecting the loneliness of a day off with all his friends occupied elsewhere.

However, with the “early release” of Flower Boy, fans are now finding interesting new interpretations. Where some would read into “Boredom” the results of the so-called “quarter-life crisis,” when all our friends go out and get jobs, the relatively busy life of school is over, and prospects seem dim thanks to the current direction of the job market and the economy, others see more more heartbreaking reasons behind Tyler’s friends’ absence.