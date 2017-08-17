Tyler The Creator Backtracks On His Claim About Having A Boyfriend At 15-Years Old

08.17.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Tyler The Creator recently logged a guest appearance on Know Wave‘s Koopz Tunes radio show where he revealed that he had his first boyfriend at 15-years old. “I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in f***ing Hawthorne [California], n***a,” he told the host. “If that’s not open-minded, I don’t know what the f**k that is.”

Days after making that revelation however, Tyler took to Twitter to walk back that claim, explaining he just said it to make a larger point.

On his most recent album, the outstanding Flower Boy, Tyler opened up about his sexuality, rapping that he was “kissing white boys” in 2004, in the song “I Ain’t Got Time!” He would have been about 13 years old in 2004, so the timing works out in his earlier claim. That being said, Tyler has been known to make several conflicting claims about a wide range of different topics through the years, so who really knows what’s true.

Though he only really began to get taken seriously when addressing his sexuality on Flower Boy, Tyler has made several allusions about his attraction to men through the years, most of which were simply brushed off. In 2015, for instance, he tweeted, “I tried to come out of the damn closet like four days ago and no one cared.”

