Getty Image

When Tyler, The Creator’s fourth album Flower Boy leaked last month, the primary initial takeaway was that some of the lyrics seemed to hint that Tyler is gay or bisexual. The most telling lyric, from “I Ain’t Got Time!”: “Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Of course, Tyler has always been quick to joke about a variety of topics, so it’s sometimes hard to take what he says at face value, especially when he says it in a song lyric. That said, he was a guest on Know Wave‘s Koopz Tunes radio show this week, playing a bunch of songs that he enjoys and talking with the host between tracks, and one of the first things he said was that as a young teenager, he had a boyfriend: