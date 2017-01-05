Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Tyler The Creator Shares A Behind The Scenes Clip From The Making Of ‘Smuckers’ With Lil Wayne And Kanye

#Kanye West #Lil Wayne
01.05.17 11 mins ago

It’s been nearly two years since Tyler, The Creator dropped his third studio album Cherry Bomb, and he has one last piece of the puzzle up his sleeve and it finally appears close to release. The Cherry Bomb documentary has been teased plenty of times before, including Tyler playing a 10 minute clip for fans at Camp Flog Naw festival last year, and today the latest preview has surfaced. Team Golf tweeted out a one minute behind the scenes look at the making of “Smuckers” featuring Lil Wayne and Kanye West for the fans pleasure, and though it is low quality it is a nice glimpse of what’s to come from the documentary.

The video opens with Kanye rapping his verse and commenting “I got to figure that sh*t out” as he works on his delivery for the track. Then Tyler gushes about the song, “Ten years down the line, n****s is gone be like ‘Smuckers’ is legendary.” Then he laments on the realization that he would actually be working with two legends for the song, saying “Finally working with those two dudes. It’s crazy. I remember we were playing it for Travis and Lionel and was like ‘oh sh*t, I really got these two n****s on a song.’”

The clip ends with Tyler and Wayne discussing the process of working together.

“He’s one of those guys who knows exactly what he wants,” Wayne says. “So he might f*ck around and rewrite your verse for you.”

There is no release date for the documentary as of yet, but the tweet did come with the caption “SOON 👀” so it should arrive, well, soon. April 9th marks the two year anniversary of Cherry Bomb so that guess is as good as any.

TOPICS#Kanye West#Lil Wayne
TAGSKanye WestLil Waynetyler the creator

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP