It’s been nearly two years since Tyler, The Creator dropped his third studio album Cherry Bomb, and he has one last piece of the puzzle up his sleeve and it finally appears close to release. The Cherry Bomb documentary has been teased plenty of times before, including Tyler playing a 10 minute clip for fans at Camp Flog Naw festival last year, and today the latest preview has surfaced. Team Golf tweeted out a one minute behind the scenes look at the making of “Smuckers” featuring Lil Wayne and Kanye West for the fans pleasure, and though it is low quality it is a nice glimpse of what’s to come from the documentary.

The video opens with Kanye rapping his verse and commenting “I got to figure that sh*t out” as he works on his delivery for the track. Then Tyler gushes about the song, “Ten years down the line, n****s is gone be like ‘Smuckers’ is legendary.” Then he laments on the realization that he would actually be working with two legends for the song, saying “Finally working with those two dudes. It’s crazy. I remember we were playing it for Travis and Lionel and was like ‘oh sh*t, I really got these two n****s on a song.’”

The clip ends with Tyler and Wayne discussing the process of working together.

“He’s one of those guys who knows exactly what he wants,” Wayne says. “So he might f*ck around and rewrite your verse for you.”

There is no release date for the documentary as of yet, but the tweet did come with the caption “SOON 👀” so it should arrive, well, soon. April 9th marks the two year anniversary of Cherry Bomb so that guess is as good as any.