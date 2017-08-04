Tyler, The Creator Was Joined By Frank Ocean At A Secret Show In New York

#Frank Ocean
Contributing Writer
08.04.17

Getty Image

Tyler, The Creator is having quite the week. His new album Flower Boy just missed topping Billboard’s album chart by 1,000 copies, losing out to Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life. The numbers were so close Billboard needed additional time to calculate the tally, and while Tyler was bummed, he did congratulate Lana on Twitter.

Tyler also performed at the Panorama Festival, along with his Odd Future brethren Frank Ocean, and though they never hit the stage together at the 3-day festival, they did in a much more intimate setting a few days later. Thursday morning Tyler announced in a since-deleted tweet that he was holding a secret show in New York for those who purchased the first 150 pairs of his collaboration with Converse, One Star x Golf Le Fleur, at Foot Locker in Times Square, NYC. Naturally that caused a bit of hysteria, but Tyler had something even better in store for those fans who were lucky enough to get into the show at The Studio at Webster Hall: Frank Ocean.

ASAP Rocky also made an appearance, and while fans obviously lost it to him, that was nothing compared to the reaction to seeing Frank and Tyler on stage together. Check out a few videos from the show below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean
TAGSfrank oceantyler the creator

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 3 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP