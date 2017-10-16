Tyler, The Creator’s Vibrant Golf Le Fleur Collection With Converse Is All Kinds Of Gorgeous

10.16.17

Last summer, the release of Tyler, The Creator’s Flower Boy was accompanied by a line of Converse One Star shoes, with three vibrant color options available that worked within the themes of Flower Boy. As probably should have been expected, the shoes sold out nearly instantly online and in stores, with fans lining up outside for hours outside of Converse retail stores across the country for a chance at the limited edition kicks (and for those in New York City, a chance at tickets to Tyler’s secret show).

With stock of the original shoe disappearing within minutes, Tyler immediately got working on what would ultimately become the Golf Le Fleur Collection. In addition to a slight redesign to the shoe and three new colors (Jolly Green, Solar Power, and Vanilla), the Collection has partnered with Sherpa to further expand the Golf Le Fleur brand and incorporate hats, jackets, and pants. The collection still bears Tyler’s imaginative aesthetic design, while also pushing into uncharted territory. Check out some lifestyle shots of the collection below.

