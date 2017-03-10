Thursday was a sad day for many rap fans. It marked the 20th anniversary of the death of one of the greatest lyricists to ever hold a microphone: The Notorious B.I.G. Tributes to Biggie poured in from every corner of the Internet. All over social media, regular fans and celebrities alike paid tribute, and shared their memories about how Biggie and his music impacted their lives.

The rapper’s former business partner and close friend Sean “Diddy” Combs requested that everyone share and post their favorite Biggie verses. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who represents both Queens and Biggie’s hometown of Brooklyn in the U.S. House of Representatives apparently took Diddy up on his request and delivered some of the Notorious B.I.G’s lyrics on the Floor.

Jeffries opened up with the first verse from “Juicy,” one of Biggie’s most memorable tracks. “I used to read Word Up magazine / Salt’n’Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine / Hangin’ pictures on my wall / Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl.”

He continued…

“Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever. I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised. We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world’s most important hip-hop stars. His rags to riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone, but he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, Notorious B.I.G. Where Brooklyn at?”

Check out Representative Jeffries full remarks in the video above.

