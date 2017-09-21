Vic Mensa’s Intimate Performance In Malibu For Amnesty International Was One Of His Best

09.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Vic Mensa may be preparing himself to rock arenas this fall alongside mentor and label head Jay-Z as part of the upcoming 4:44 Tour, but the best way to see him live is still at small, intimate venues, where his personality really gets the chance to shine.

It did just that Wednesday night (September 20), as Vic joined Amnesty International and SoFar Sounds in picturesque Malibu, California to deliver a grounded, yet soulful performance of songs from his intensely personal debut LP, The Autiobiography, for the Give A Home For Human Rights concert series in support of global refugees.

The venue itself was actually the balcony adjoining the offices of the Creative Visions Foundation, an agency that fosters and supports activism through the creative arts and multimedia, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Only about fifty people lounged on patio furniture to take in the short concert with the nearby waves soundtracking the lulls between sets.

Around The Web

TAGS4:44 TourAMNESTY INTERNATIONALCreative Visions FoundationSoFar SoundsVic Mensa

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP