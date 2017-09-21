Vic Mensa’s Intimate Performance In Malibu For Amnesty International Was One Of His Best

Getty Image

Vic Mensa may be preparing himself to rock arenas this fall alongside mentor and label head Jay-Z as part of the upcoming 4:44 Tour, but the best way to see him live is still at small, intimate venues, where his personality really gets the chance to shine.

It did just that Wednesday night (September 20), as Vic joined Amnesty International and SoFar Sounds in picturesque Malibu, California to deliver a grounded, yet soulful performance of songs from his intensely personal debut LP, The Autiobiography, for the Give A Home For Human Rights concert series in support of global refugees.

The venue itself was actually the balcony adjoining the offices of the Creative Visions Foundation, an agency that fosters and supports activism through the creative arts and multimedia, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Only about fifty people lounged on patio furniture to take in the short concert with the nearby waves soundtracking the lulls between sets.