Vic Mensa Supports Gun Control And Says ‘F*ck Your Thoughts And Prayers’ Regarding Mass Shootings

Hip-Hop Editor
11.07.17

During an interview with TMZ, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa shared his views on gun control and his opinion on politicians who offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims of mass shootings such as the ones that recently took place in Sutherland Springs, TX and Las Vegas, NV.

Vic is himself an owner of a handgun but maintains that there is no real reason for anyone to own a higher-powered automatic rifle such as an AR-15, the gun used in both of the above-mentioned shootings. “You’re not gonna fight off a tyrannical government with an AR-15 or an M16 so give it up,” he said. “It’s not a Constitutional right. They didn’t have assault weapons when the Constitution was written… Get the f*cking AR-15s off the street or sacrifice your family and friends to mass murder. That’s the way it goes.”

The TMZ reporter also asked Vic his opinion on the thoughts and prayers offered by politicians in the wake of shootings, and Vic had this to say: “If you look down the list of all the Republican Congressmen saying ‘Thoughts and prayers to Vegas. Thoughts and prayers to Texas,’ those same people take money from the NRA and vote against anything that opposes complete gun ownership and background checks… F*ck your thoughts and prayers.”

Vic’s first comment probably sums up his view best: “Americans need to stop being stupid as f*ck about gun control.” Watch the clip here.

