I am going on tour. Tickets for the #444Tour @TIDAL TIDAL.com A post shared by ROCKSTAR.VIC (@vicmensa) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Jay-Z is hitting the road for his 4:44 tour, and he’s bringing Chicago rap protege Vic Mensa with him. Jay called Vic a “once in a lifetime artist” at the release party for The Autobiography, and now it looks like he wants to give the rest of the world a glimpse at the potential he saw when he signed the young rapper to his Roc Nation imprint.

Many listeners primarily know Vic as being Chance The Rapper’s onetime partner-in-rhyme; the pair reunited onstage at Lollapalooza to perform “Cocoa Butter Kisses” from the latter’s Acid Rap album after an apparent falling out between the two that disappointed longtime fans of both, however Vic’s got an impressive catalog of his own, ranging from teen blues rock band Kids These Days, including overlooked The Manuscript EP and inspirational singles from The Autobiography like “Rage“.

Guesting on the potentially biggest tour of the year may be just the thing to pull Vic out of the shadows. The 34-show tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim at the Honda Theater and continues through December 21, concluding at The Forum in Los Angeles, hitting stops in Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, of course Brooklyn and Chicago, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at Live Nation.