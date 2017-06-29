Earlier this month, Vic Mensa broke his silence and unveiled a brand new, four-track EP titled The Manuscript. Produced by No I.D., Malik Yusef, and 1500 or Nothin, the release has a dynamic, vintage Roc Nation vibe that sounds pretty damn good rolling down the street blasting out of the drop top. Today, Vic decided to drop a brand new video for one of the best songs on the EP, “OMG.”

As a proud Chicagoan, Mensa decided to fill his video out with some of the best young talent that that city has to offer. Squint and you’ll pick out Joey Purp, Smoko Ono, Towkio,Hollywood Holt, GLC, KAMI, Young Chop and Papi Beatz. The new clip wasn’t entirely a Chi-town affair however. Midway through, Virginia’s finest, Pusha-T rolls in to bring his smoking guest verse to life.

In a notation for Genius, Vic talked about how Pusha ended up on this track. “We both came out with Flume at some festival in L.A. I was like, ‘I want to send you this record.’ I sent it to him, and I didn’t nothing hear for a while, and one day, he didn’t even say nothing, it just popped up in my email,” he recalled. “It wasn’t really until I got Pusha’s verse that it really pushed me — no pun intended — to write another verse. So I got that verse and in that same day that I listened to that is when I sat down and I made my second verse.”

Vic Mensa’s “OMG” video is a Tidal exclusive, but even if you don’t have the service, you can watch a snippet of the clip in the video player above.