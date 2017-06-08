Vic Mensa is still in the process of putting together his first, full-length album, but in the meantime, to keep his fans feasting on new material, the Chicago rapper decided to drop an EP today. Titled The Manuscript, Mensa’s latest project is a four-pack of songs featuring contributions from some of the biggest and most vital names in hip-hop.

Pusha T comes through on the song “OMG.” The opening track “Almost There” guest some contributions from Kanye West’s 808s & Heartbreak collaborator Mr. Hudson. The other two songs Rollin’ Like A Stoner” and “Rage” find Vic taking the spotlight for himself. No I.D., Malik Yusef, and 1500 or Nothin all contributed to the production.

The Manuscript is the next step in Vic’s ongoing partnership with Roc Nation. In an interview with Billboard from last year, he talked about how signing with Jay Z’s label changed his demeanor and outlook. “I’m less trusting and forgiving,” Mensa offered. I’m more in tune with speaking the way I really feel in music and I’ve distanced myself from a lot of people and grown closer to people that had my back. So my circle is just smaller and my focus is a thousand times more precise.”

You can stream Vic Mensa’s The Manuscript EP above.