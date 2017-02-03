Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Vince Staples’ ‘Bagbak’ Packs A Bite That’s As Strong As Its Bounce

#Vince Staples
john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
02.03.17

It may not be the full project everyone hoped for, but getting new music from Vince Staples will never be considered a letdown. As promised earlier in the week, the Ramona Park rapper delivered on his latest offering titled “Bagbak.”

As always with Staples, he balances out his dreams and personal concerns (“Oh father, oh the heavens, as I pray for new McLarens, Pray the police don’t blow me down cause of my complexion”) with speaking for the people. Over elastic production similar to much of what was featured on last year’s Prima Donna EP, he weaves in the sharp commentary he’s known for, critiquing the system for its flaws:

“Prison system broken
Racial war commercin’
Until the president get that, shit Vincent won’t be votin’
We need Tomika’s and Shaniqua’s in that Oval Office
Obama ain’t enough for me, we only getting started
The next Bill Gates can be on Section 8 up in the projects
So today, love my dark skin
B*tch I’m goin’ all in”

Stream “Bagbak” above for free and pick up the MP3 via digital retailers right here. The song comes as Staples and frequent collaborator Kilo Kish prepare to embark on a six-week, 26-city tour dubbed The Life Aquatic. Check out those dates below and grab tickets in advance on Staple’s official site.

Come to a show.

A photo posted by @vincestaples on

TOPICS#Vince Staples
TAGSVince Staples
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

