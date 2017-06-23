Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Def Jam Records

Ask the right person and they might fancy Vince Staples one of the very best rappers in the world, and with good reason. His last album, Summertime ’06 was one of the best of 2015, his last EP Prima Donna was hailed as well. Vince is incredibly talented, fiery and extremely vocal about everything from homophobia, police brutality to just how bad the Tupac movie All Eyez On Me was. He’s a likable figure and a bit of a wunderkind, so it’s easy to see why he’s a burgeoning star.

Vince is back with his latest project, a true album and followup to Summertime ’06 that has the industry and his fans online buzzing already in Big Fish Theory. The lead up to his sophomore release was buoyed by well-received singles “BagBak,” “Big Fish” with Juicy J and “Rain Come Down” with Ty Dolla Sign. Along with Juicy and Ty, Vince is joined on the album by Justin Vernon, Kilo Kish, ASAP Rocky and the man he called “the best rapper alive right now” Kendrick Lamar. Vince also leans on the same unique and quirky production he’s leaned on for sometime now to serve as the album’s backdrop, giving his fans more of what has made him so endearing to them thus far in his career.

Stream Vince Staples’ sophomore album Big Fish Theory below and purchase the album on iTunes here.