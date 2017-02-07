Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

Vince Staples Is Giving Fans Early Access To His New Album

02.07.17

Vince Staples just found a pretty good way to upsell tickets to his new tour.

Fans who purchase VIP tickets to Staples upcoming The Life Aquatic Tour reportedly will receive first dibs on his next album, per a report by Pitchfork. No details on the album’s release or the ticket packaging have been confirmed by Def Jam and his site only lists “One Special Item (shipped to you after the show)” as part of the upgraded ticket package, priced at $60. But, the report says that added bonus is his next project.

Staples just released his new single “Bagbak” this past Friday in advance of the tour kicking off on February 24. The six-week, 26-city trek is the young Long Beach native’s first headlining tour and will cover the U.S. and Canada. It’s also his first time performing material from his Prima Donna EP, originally released in August 2016. So add all of those first with the fact that purchasing the VIP ticket package also means getting first dibs on his new work and fans should definitely get their money’s worth out of the deal.

For more info on The Life Aquatic dates, cities and ticket packages, click here to make the trip to Staples’ official site.

Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

