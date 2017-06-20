YouTube

The reviews for the new Tupac biopic have been steadily rolling in, and let’s just say, critics aren’t about to crown All Eyez On Me one of the year’s top films. Though So-Cal alums like Snoop Dogg and The Game have came out to defend the movie, a whole bevy of other rap and film stars in the culture have given it the hard-pass as well.

Long Beach resident Vince Staples recently sat down to watch All Eyez On Me and shared his hilarious observations via his Twitter account.

WATCHING THE TUPAC MOVIE NOW AND MY BIGGEST QUARREL IS THAT THERE IS NO CAMEO FROM THE BOMPTON MOB. UNACCEPTABLE! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 19, 2017

THEY GOT TUPAC SHOOTING ON ONE KNEE HE ON SOME CALL OF DUTY SHIT !! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 19, 2017

MAINO JUST SHOT TUPAC IN THE LOBBY WEARING CAMO THIS IS GETTING INTENSE. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 19, 2017

THIS MAN SNOOP DOING HIS VOICE OVER LIKE THE MAN PLAYING HIM CANT SPEAK THATS REAL CRIPPY — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 19, 2017

THE MOB HERE NOW!!! PIRUPAC SHAKUR IN FULL EFFECT IM ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAT. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 19, 2017

SNOOP WEARING THIS BRAND NEW ASS STEELERS HAT THOUGH I DONT KNOW HOW I FEEL. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 19, 2017

Though he did indeed raise e a couple of compelling points — why was Snoop wearing a Steelers hat in the film? — it’s actually hard to tell from his thoughts whether Vince thought the film was good or not. He certainly seemed entertained, which I guess was the point. One person who didn’t find the film anywhere near as compelling was Jada Pinkett-Smith who took issue with the way the filmmakers portrayed her relationship to the legendary MC.

“Forgive me…my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” she wrote. “Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career…The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

50 Cent was more succinct. “That was some bullsh*t.”