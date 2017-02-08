Waka Flocka Has No Plans For A Brick Squad Reunion With Gucci Mane

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Sunday, the Falcons imploded and blew their shot in the Super Bowl and now the rest of Atlanta’s following suit. First, Migos earned a lot of heavy scrutiny for their remarks regarding fellow Atlanta resident Makonnen’s sexuality and now Waka Flocka’s ready to unload on his former Brick Squad brother Gucci Mane.

The relationship between the two artists has been frosty for several years now. There have been lawsuits filed over claims of racketeering and conspiracy. Diss songs. Accusations of “jealousy and envy.” Heated Twitter exchanges on more than one occasion. Over the past couple of years, Waka’s consistently stated that he has zero plans of ever working with Gucci again and made it clear they are not friends.

In a new interview with BBC Radio, Waka confirmed that nothing’s changed on his side of the equation. He addressed his relationship, or lack thereof, with Gucci and shut down any hopes of a Brick Squad getting back together. “[A reunion] ain’t never happening,” he said. “That Brick Squad was history. I enjoyed it, I loved it, it made me who I am today. It made him who he was today. But enough is enough, man. The Internet is not the streets.”

Waka went on to question just how much street credibility Gucci really held in the A. “[S]ince he been out, did he shoot a video in East Atlanta?” he said. “I’m exposing these folks. I ain’t no hater, I’m just exposing. Atlanta got real big dogs, real kings of the east. East Atlanta got real kings. It ain’t one person.”

All of the talk comes as Waka is set to release a new track titled “Was My Dawg” on Wednesday where he supposedly will address his issues with his former mentor on wax. “Some stuff you gotta get off your chest or it’s gonna make you, like, an angry person,” he said.

Soon come…. A photo posted by WAKA FLOCKA (@wakaflocka) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Since his release from prison, Guwop’s been a reformed rapper and citizen. He’s living sober and clean, engaged to be married and living up to his promises from prison where he said he’d do right if he ever saw freedom again. In recent weeks, Mr. Zone 6 reconciled with the likes of Nicki Minaj and another Atlanta native, Rocko, as he attempts to put problems he had with other artists behind him.

“If I see somebody that I felt like I did something wrong to, I can’t wait to see them and tell them, ‘Hey listen, what I said about you was wrong,’” Gucci said during his last appearance on The Breakfast Club. “When I seen Monica, I couldn’t wait to tell her, ‘That was wrong. You didn’t deserve that.’ When I seen Ross, [I told him,] ‘I apologize for what I said about you, because you didn’t do nothing but go out of your way to help me from the day we met.’”

Unfortunately, Waka doesn’t appear to be one of the names on that list. When asked about his former friend, Gucci said, “I’m happy for him. I wish him nothing but success. I wish him well, but the door closed for me. If I ain’t talked to you in three years, no need for us to have a talk.”

Gucci may not have anything to say, but it sounds like Waka does.