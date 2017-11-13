Wale And Phil Ade Give A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Their New Collaboration, ‘Good To Great’

#Wale
Hip-Hop Editor
11.13.17

DC rappers Wale and Phil Ade link up again for “Good To Great,” a breezy, after-the-club type track produced in partnership with Original Penguin and Genius. The JujuInPerson-produced song was debuted at the Genius x Original Penguin “Night Of Legend” party on November 2 and is getting its original release today along with a behind-the-scenes look at the song’s creation courtesy of Genius.

Referencing his 2016 project, Summer On Sunset, Wale explains the inspiration behind the laid-back collaboration. “How this song came together was just a lot of nights out after Summer On Sunset mixtape,” he says. “It just feels like the end of the club and it’s about to go down. Nights like that are dope to me because being able to share memories and document them through music is dope.”

Wale has had a relatively quiet 2017 coming off the release of his most lighthearted project yet in Shine; the Nigerian-American performer has spent the year promoting singles from the album such as “My Love,””Running Back,” and “My PYT” with colorful music videos that find Wale in the most positive space of his career since his move to Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group. His sound has also branched out with collaborations with Afropop artists like WizKid, Davido, and Olamide. He’ll be appearing next on N.E.R.D’s upcoming return album No_One Ever Really Dies

